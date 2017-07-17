Just Released

Two On-Sale Ticket Announcements from Des Moines Performing Arts

Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to announce that LARRY GATLIN AND THE GATLIN BROTHERS HITS AND CHRISTMAS SHOW will take the Civic Center stage on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The Gatlin Brother’s special guest will be American country music singer and songwriter, Billy Dean. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 21, 2017 at 9 a.m. and are available at DMPA.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, or by phone at 515-246-2300.

Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to announce that THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ is coming to the Civic Center on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 9 a.m. and are available at DMPA.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, or by phone at 515-246-2300.