Historic Valley Junction Foundation awards first round of small business grants

West Des Moines, IA – Eight small businesses in Historic Valley Junction received a boost on July 12 with $14,150 awarded in District Improvement Grants (DIG) from the Historic Valley Junction Foundation, in partnership with the City of West Des Moines and Polk County Board of Supervisors.

The Historic Valley Junction District Improvement Grant (DIG) Program helps small businesses in the Historic Valley Junction Main Street district pay for external building improvements. These improvements include projects and items such as additional signage, cosmetic or rear façade improvements, building beautification, tuck-pointing, paint, awnings and other exterior improvements. The eight businesses that received grant funding are Cindy’s Boutique, Flipped Co., Heavenly Asian Cuisine, KCL Engineering, Martin’s Flag Co., The Longest Yard, The Quilt Block, and Vino209 Wine Café.

Administered by the Historic Valley Junction Foundation, the DIG Program is funded through the City of West Des Moines and Polk County Board of Supervisors. The Historic Valley Junction Foundation (HVJF) is a 501c3 non-profit with a mission to inspire and enhance the evolution of the original Historic Valley Junction district by: preserving and sharing our history, attracting and supporting small businesses, and engaging and connecting the community. This was the first round of grants for the DIG Program, an ongoing program, with grants awarded on a monthly basis until all grant funding is expended.

“We are committed to supporting our small businesses, and are grateful for being able to offer them this opportunity,” Executive Director Jim Miller said. “I congratulate our grantees and encourage our other small businesses to participate in this grant program to enhance the appearance of the Valley Junction area.”