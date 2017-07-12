Just Released

Des Moines Art Center announces free family event Planetarium: Space for Kids

DES MOINES, IA (July 2017) On Saturday, July 29, the Art Center will offer a free family event from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Planetarium: Space for Kids. This event will explore the convergence of science and art. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Engineer Kathryn Crowe from the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center will speak in the Art Center’s Levitt Auditorium. Children and families may view constellations in an indoor planetarium sponsored by Heartland AEA. Art activities will take place throughout the day in the studios. A child-friendly menu option will be available in the Art Center’s restaurant, Chef’s Palette. Family day is presented in conjunction with the exhibition “Planetarium,” on view in the John Brady Print Gallery through August 13, 2017.