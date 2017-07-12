Thursday, July 13, 2017

Join our email blast

Just Released

Des Moines Art Center announces free family event Planetarium: Space for Kids

7/12/2017

DES MOINES, IA (July 2017) On Saturday, July 29, the Art Center will offer a free family event from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Planetarium: Space for Kids. This event will explore the convergence of science and art. At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Engineer Kathryn Crowe from the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center will speak in the Art Center’s Levitt Auditorium. Children and families may view constellations in an indoor planetarium sponsored by Heartland AEA. Art activities will take place throughout the day in the studios. A child-friendly menu option will be available in the Art Center’s restaurant, Chef’s Palette. Family day is presented in conjunction with the exhibition “Planetarium,” on view in the John Brady Print Gallery through August 13, 2017.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

summer stirAmes ChamberGet PersonalizedAmes ChamberAmes Chamber

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast