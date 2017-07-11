Just Released

Senior Services Director for Largest LGBTQ Center in the Midwest to Speak at One Iowa’s Third Annual LGBTQ Senior Summit

(Des Moines) — One Iowa, the state’s leading lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) advocacy organization, has chosen Britta Larson to headline its Third Annual LGBTQ Senior Summit on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Grand View University Student Center. The summit runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Larson will speak at 8:45 a.m.

Larson is the senior services director at Center on Halsted in Chicago, the largest LGBTQ community center in the Midwest serving more than 1,000 people each day. She is responsible for overseeing the older adult programs and managing the nation’s first homesharing program designed for LGBTQ older adults. Prior to coming to Center on Halsted, she worked for eight years at a senior living community in the areas of social services and marketing. She is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator and holds a Master’s degree in nonprofit management from North Park University.

“We’ve received a lot of feedback from the older LGBTQ community this year about the need to start a conversation about safe and affordable housing for LGBTQ seniors in our state,” One Iowa Executive Director Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel said. “Larson is the perfect person to kickstart that dialogue. She brings to the table insight from years of experience working with older LGBTQ people and an innovative approach to fulfilling this community’s housing needs.”

Formerly known as “Gay & Gray in the Midwest”, One Iowa’s Annual LGBTQ Senior Summit provides workshops, speakers, and social opportunities to address the needs of older LGBTQ people in Iowa. Older LGBTQ people gather to learn more about the resources available to them and come together as a community, while organizations and individuals serving older people gather to gain valuable knowledge about how best to serve their LGBTQ clientele and raise awareness of their services.

Tickets for One Iowa’s Third Annual Senior Summit purchased before Friday, July 14 are $20, while tickets purchased after that date are $30. Light breakfast, lunch, and snacks are included. Sponsorship, advertisement, and tabling opportunities are also available. Click here for more information about the summit including how to purchase tickets and a tentative agenda.