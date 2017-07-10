Just Released

United Way of Central Iowa board of directors welcomes six new members

Des Moines, IA — United Way of Central Iowa’s board of directors has approved the addition of six members who joined on July 1, 2017, for a two-year term. Tom Mahoney, chairman and CEO of ITA Group, was named board chair, and Nora Everett, president of retirement and income solutions at Principal, became chair-elect.

“We are honored to welcome this group of talented leaders who are dedicated to improving the lives of central Iowans,” said Elisabeth Buck, president of United Way of Central Iowa. “Their diverse perspectives and wealth of experiences will be invaluable to ensuring United Way meets its community Goals for 2020 and maximizes the generosity of the thousands of central Iowans who give, advocate, and volunteer with us each year.”

The following board members were elected to the board:

Don Coffin, President, Bankers Trust

Coffin was named president of Bankers Trust in March 2016 after serving in various leadership roles since he joined the bank in 2008. Most recently, he managed an experienced team of lenders with a total loan portfolio exceeding $3 billion. Coffin is an active volunteer for a number of organizations, including Easter Seals of Iowa. He was awarded the Individual Governor’s Volunteer Award for his 20 years of service to the organization.

Billi Hunt, Government Affairs Manager, DuPont Pioneer

Hunt leads state government affairs for DuPont in the U.S. Central Region, where she supports DuPont’s global businesses through state-level advocacy, public policy initiatives, and government-related business collaborations. She has served in several roles in the agriculture sector. She actively supports the Des Moines Christian School Foundation, Iowa State University, and Lutheran Church of Hope.

Grant Kvalheim, CEO & President, Athene USA

Kvalheim oversees Athene’s U.S. operating companies with a focus on the retail annuity channel, including growth initiative and new product development. He has served in several leadership roles at Athene and has held senior executive positions at Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Merrill Lynch.