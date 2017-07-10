Just Released

SINGLE TICKETS TO FIRST 2017-2018 BROADWAY SERIES SHOW “SOMETHING ROTTEN!” ON SALE JULY 17

DES MOINES, IA ― Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to announce that single tickets to “SOMETHING ROTTEN!” — the first show in the 2017-2018 Willis Broadway Series — will go on sale Monday, July 17, 2017. Tickets can be purchased starting at 9 a.m. at DMPA.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, and by phone at 515-246-2300.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“A DELIRIOUSLY ENTERTAINING new musical comedy that brings down the house!”

–New York Post

“FRESH, IRREVERENT and HYSTERICAL!”

–AP

“SOMETHING ROTTEN!” is the completely original new musical directed and choreographed by Tony Award®-winner Casey Nicholaw (“The Book of Mormon,” “Aladdin”) with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick, and book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O’Farrell.

The New York production opened in April 2015 on Broadway and continued performances at the St. James Theatre until January 1, 2017. Three of the current Broadway principals have reprised their roles on tour: Rob McClure as Nick Bottom, Adam Pascal as Shakespeare, and Josh Grisetti as Nigel Bottom.

The award-winning design team of Broadway veterans includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Gregg Barnes (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), Josh Marquette (hair design), Phil Reno (music direction/conductor), Glen Kelly (arrangements), Larry Hochman (orchestrations), Steve Bebout (associate director), and casting by Telsey + Company/Bethany Knox, CSA.

From the director of “Aladdin” and co-director of “The Book of Mormon” and the producer of “Rent,” “Avenue Q” and “In the Heights,” this hilarious new musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star, Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world’s very first musical. With the most singing, the most dancing and the most gut-busting laughs on Broadway, it’s something wonderful… something for everyone… It’s “SOMETHING ROTTEN!” “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years” (Time Out New York)!

With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, “SOMETHING ROTTEN!” is an uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals — those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us, and remind us that everything’s better with an exclamation point!

For additional information about “SOMETHING ROTTEN!,” please visit DMPA.org and www.RottenBroadway.com.

Follow “SOMETHING ROTTEN!” on Twitter: @RottenBroadway, Facebook, and Instagram.