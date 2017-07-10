Hoyt Sherman Place to Partner with the Civic Music Association a Second Year

Hoyt Sherman Place and the Civic Music Association will partner for a second year to bring two of the 2017-2018 CMA season shows to the HSP stage.

David Sanborn Elcetric Band: Saxophonist David Sanborn has released 24 albums and won six Grammy Awards. He has inspired countless musicians through his work in diverse musical genres, including fusion jazz, instrumental pop, R&B, and lately, more and more traditional jazz. Inspired by the great Chicago blues artists near his hometown of St. Louis, at the age of 14 Sunburn was playing with legend such as Albert King and Little Milton. Sanborn’s first solo album, “Taking Off” from 1975, is considered a jazz classic. This jazz master continues to be one of the most highly active musicians of his genre.

Delfeayo Marsalis Presents: The Uptown Jazz Orchestra: Trombonist and bandleader Delfeayo Marsalis returns to Des Moines, this time with The Uptown Jazz Orchestra. The hard-swinging UJO is a mainstay in New Orleans jazz clubs, like Snug Harbor. This big band emphasizes groove, riff playing, and the polyphonic improvisation of the New Orleans jazz tradition. The majority of the musicians are Louisiana natives. They range from extremely talented young students to respected veterans, continuing the long jazz tradition of onstage apprenticeship. UJO shows are always a good time, and the band’s soulful soloist get audiences cheering throughout the set.