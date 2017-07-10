David Gray to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place On Tuesday, October 10 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2017 David Gray will be performing on the Hoyt Sherman Place stage at 7:30 p.m.

The announcement of David Gray’s tour follows an active end to 2016 for the artist. David released his latest greatest hits collection entitled “The Best Of” (IHT Records/Kobalt) in October. “The Best Of” included a re-recorded 25th Anniversary version of “Shine” and new tracks “Smoke Without Fire and “Enter Lightly.” David promoted the album with a six-city North American tour and a performance of his international hit “Babylon” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The energy behind David Gray’s live performances exemplifies his dynamic and heartfelt music. Throughout his 25-year long career, David Gray has established himself as one of the UK’s leading artists with critical praise and numerous accolades.