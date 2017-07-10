Just Released
David Gray to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place On Tuesday, October 10 2017 at 7:30 p.m.7/10/2017
On Tuesday, October 10, 2017 David Gray will be performing on the Hoyt Sherman Place stage at 7:30 p.m.
The announcement of David Gray’s tour follows an active end to 2016 for the artist. David released his latest greatest hits collection entitled “The Best Of” (IHT Records/Kobalt) in October. “The Best Of” included a re-recorded 25th Anniversary version of “Shine” and new tracks “Smoke Without Fire and “Enter Lightly.” David promoted the album with a six-city North American tour and a performance of his international hit “Babylon” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The energy behind David Gray’s live performances exemplifies his dynamic and heartfelt music. Throughout his 25-year long career, David Gray has established himself as one of the UK’s leading artists with critical praise and numerous accolades.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.