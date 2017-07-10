Just Released

Community Leadership Program Now Accepting Proposals from Non-profits for Community Engagement Projects

DES MOINES, IA — The Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute is seeking proposals for its Community Leadership Program class projects. Each year, the Community Leadership Program partners with local non-profit organizations on projects that provide meaningful leadership development opportunities for Community Leadership Program participants and help local non-profit organizations address critical organizational and community needs.

Non-profit organizations may submit a proposal to be considered as a class project partner. Proposals are encouraged to present goals that address organizational and community issues that need problem solving, program development, or other involvement that requires creative thinking from a variety of individual perspectives. Nonprofit organizations will be strongly encouraged to submit projects that align with one or more of the ten areas of focus within the Capital Crossroads plan as well as demonstrate a commitment to equity and inclusion within our community. Five projects will be selected and 10 class members will be dedicated to each project throughout the nine-month Community Leadership Program.

“The class projects help non-profit agencies solve complex issues they face every day at their organizations. This focus encourages class members to fine-tune their leadership skills, which benefits them, the non-profits, and our community. Last year, class participants contributed more than 4,000 hours to their project partners and the issues they champion,” says Amy Jennings, Leadership Institute Executive Director.

Class Project Chair, Clint Dudley, added, “The project portion of the Community Leadership Program provides two invaluable benefits: it allows the class members to apply the proven leadership methods taught within the program and it provides local non-profits with thousands of donated hours from fifty of the most talented, passionate, and engaged leaders in Greater Des Moines.”

There will be a question and answer session for interested non-profit organizations on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at 4 p.m. at the Greater Des Moines Partnership. Non-profit organization leaders who are considering proposal submission are asked to attend this session to better understand the project requirements.

Project proposals must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2017. More details, including full requirements, the RFP form, and additional examples of class projects may be viewed at gdmli.com/classprojects.