Just Released

Celebrate Jazz in July on the 6th Avenue Corridor

Jazz in July returns to 6th Avenue on Saturday, July 15. The free event features six hours of live music as well as food vendors and children’s activities. The 6th Avenue Corridor will be showcasing preliminary work on the exterior rehabilitation of the historic North Des Moines City Hall at 6th Avenue and College Avenue, which the organization acquired in fall of 2016. The event also marks a major milestone in fundraising for the 6th Avenue Corridor Streetscape Project. Construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2018, and two major grants from Prairie Meadows and the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines bring the fundraising total to $1.1 Million of the $1.5 Million in community match required for the $7.1. Million project.

The 6th Avenue Corridor has partnered with the Metro Arts Alliance since 2010 to bring many of the city’s most accomplished musicians to the heart of Des Moines. “Jazz in July gives us an opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate the ongoing revitalization of the 6th Avenue Corridor. With catalytic rehabilitation and redevelopment projects in the works, this year’s event is particularly remarkable and we look forward to celebrating with area residents and new visitors to the Corridor”, said Breann Bye, executive director of 6th Avenue Corridor.

6th Avenue Corridor’s Jazz in July hosts an array of product and food vendors. The DSM Metro Mix and Kids Against Violence youth dance groups will entertain the crowd between musical performances. Children’s activities include face painting, temporary tattoos, glow sticks, bubbles, and carnival games.

WHEN: 4:30-10 p.m., Saturday, July 15

WHERE: 6th Ave. and College Ave., Des Moines. Parking is available on adjacent side streets.

LINEUP:

4:30 p.m. The Tighten Up

6:30 p.m. The NOLA Jazz Band

8:30 p.m. Ade & the Soul Brothers