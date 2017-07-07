Just Released

Water Polo Action July 8-9 at Ashworth Pool in Greenwood Park

The best water polo teams from throughout the Midwest will visit Ashworth Pool in Greenwood Park on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, for the 32nd Annual Des Moines Water Polo Tournament.

Teams from Madison, Kansas City, Chicago-land, Minneapolis and Des Moines will round out the nine-team tournament schedule. The teams are: Hippos (Madison), Kansas City Water Polo, Minnesota Water Polo, Club of Chicago, Gators (Northbrook, IL), Chicago Park District, Apostles (Chicago), Outlaws (Frankfort, IL), and the Polo Bears (Des Moines). Admission is free and refreshments are available.

There will be continuous water polo action on Saturday, July 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with two open scrimmages. On Sunday, July 9, the second-round games are between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Championship Game is Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Each game lasts about an hour. The second round schedule will be posted at the pool.

2017 Schedule

Saturday, July 8

7:30 a.m. Gators (Northbrook, IL) vs Polo Bears (Des Moines)

8:25 a.m. Kansas City vs Hippos (Madison, WI)

9:20 a.m. Outlaws (Frankfort, IL) vs Minnesota

10:15 a.m. Open Scrimmage

11:10 a.m. Club of Chicago vs Gators

12:05 p.m. Apostles (Chicago) vs Kansas City

1:00 p.m. Chicago Park District vs Outlaws

1:55 p.m. Open Scrimmage

2:50 p.m. Polo Bears vs Club of Chicago

3:45 p.m. Hippos vs Apostles

4:40 p.m. Minnesota vs Chicago Park District

Sunday, July 9

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. second round

Ashworth Pool is located in southern Greenwood Park, 45th Street and Grand Avenue. Swimmers of all abilities are welcome, including those new to the sport. Practices begin with drills for swimmers with no water polo experience.

The Des Moines Water Polo Club continues to welcome new members to join the team. Water polo emphasizes swimming ability, conditioning, ball skills and teamwork. The Des Moines Water Polo Club practices Tuesday and Thursday nights from 9-10:30 and Saturday mornings from 10-11:30 at Ashworth Pool.

Teams of one goalkeeper and six field players play in a water polo match. Players are not allowed to touch the bottom or side of the pool during a match and only the goalkeeper is permitted to touch the ball with two hands. Shooting the ball into the opponent’s goal scores a point. Each team has just 30 seconds to score before the possession goes to the opposition.

For more information, visit to www.desmoineswaterpoloclub.aquanite.com.