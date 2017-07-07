Just Released

New single-channel video at Des Moines Art Center features Kenyan multi-media artist Wangechi Mutu

DES MOINES, IA (July 2017) – On July 20 the Des Moines Art Center will open Wangechi Mutu’s “The End of eating Everything,” the third video in the Single-channel 7 series, “Journeys into Peripheral Worlds.” Wangechi Mutu will be on view in the Pamela Bass-Bookey and Harry Bookey Gallery, Richard Meier building, through October 15, 2017.

Mutu is perhaps best known for her fantastical collages that disrupt Western narratives about the black female body. The artist states, “The End of eating Everything” comes “out of the world of my collages . . . this film is a slice of my own type of magic realism, as a real and tragic space caught in time.” Starring musician Santigold as a creature with eyes of an Egyptian goddess and hair like Medusa, the video follows the protagonist’s quest for sustenance in the form of a flock of crows. As the journey continues, this sci-fi story takes a turn that ultimately condemns the environmental impact of excessive consumption.