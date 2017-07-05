Saturday, July 8, 2017

STREET CLOSURES FOR 80/35 MUSIC FESTIVAL

7/5/2017

DES MOINES (July 5, 2017) – The 10th annual 80/35 in Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park is this weekend, Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8. The following downtown streets will be closed for through access during the dates and times listed below.
Street Closures 
Effective Midnight Tuesday July 4 – 10 p.m., Sunday July 9:
12th St., Locust St. to Grand Ave.
Effective 5:30 p.m. Thursday July 6 – 10 p.m. Sunday July 9:
Locust St,, 15th St. to 10th St.
Grand Ave, 10th St. to 14th St. (only south parking lane & one traffic lane)
13th St., Grand Ave. to Walnut St.
12th St., Walnut St. to Locust St.
10th St., Locust St. to Walnut St.

