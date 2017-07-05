Just Released

Des Moines Celebrates 10th Anniversary of the 80/35 Music Festival This Weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 80/35 music festival on Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, 2017, in Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park at 12th and Locust. Nearly 50 national, regional and local acts are set to perform on multiple stages alongside a wide variety of activities for all ages. Get advance tickets for $80 two-day or $45 one-day or enjoy a variety of activities in the free area. More at 80-35.com.

2017 marks a decade of 80/35.

Organized by the non-profit Des Moines Music Coalition, 80/35 was founded in 2008 with the vision to spark growth in the city’s live music economy – to think outside the box to further enhance a creative, vibrant culture.

We want to create a place for the people of Des Moines and beyond to come and participate in the music community – that’s why we have two free stages that feature national talent and the Gen Z Showcase for high school performances. Not only do we want to provide great entertainment for existing music fans, but we also want to create a transformative experience that keeps Des Moines residents coming out to shows all year long.

A decade later, the Des Moines music scene has played a pivotal role in improving the city’s quality of life. Bands are no longer merely passing through Des Moines via Interstates 80 and 35. They are stopping here and playing to bigger audiences than ever before. We believe in the power of music. To wake the spirit of the people and stir the street.

80/35/10: A short documentary about 80/35

Ben Godar of Eleven Bulls tells the story of 80/35 through interviews with organizers and supporters over the years.

Watch the documenatry: https://www.facebook.com/ 8035musicfestival/videos/ 10155604578200676/

Music

Hy-Vee Main Stage: This is where you gain the full experience of 80/35. Catch headlining performances from indie rock stalwarts The Shins and psych popsters MGMT — along with the hip hop expertise of Action Bronson, the “Screaming Eagle of Soul” Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, the transcendental folk stylings of Elephant Revival, the funky jams of The Motet and more. Tickets required.

Kum & Go Stage: Indie rock, hip-hop, bluegrass, jam, pop and more — featuring Tropicalia-infused psych rockers Chicano Batman, jam and funk group Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Midwest metal veterans Modern Life Is War, Nashville alt punks Bully and Diarrhea Planet, Milwaukee hip hop artist WebsterX, electronic DJs and much more! Free.

Nationwide Stage: Iowa-based acts like Radio Moscow (originally from Story City), Middle Western (Iowa supergroup featuring William Elliott Whitmore and David Zollo), Trevor Sensor (attended Central College), Des Moines-based MarKaus and many more. Free.

Coca-Cola Gen Z Showcase: The Generation Z area will showcase performances by talented high school and middle school musicians, including Comandante Marcos, The Yelps, Queen Kenzie and more. With a range of genres and ages, Generation Z provides an opportunity for young musicians to gain performance experience in a festival setting. Free.

Iowa Public Radio Live Sessions: Iowa Public Radio Studio One hosts exclusive live sessions and interviews with 80/35 acts at the IPR Live Sessions tent on Locust St., next to Starbucks. Follow @IPRStudioOne on Twitter for updates on participating bands, set times, and broadcast details. Free.

Activities

(All activities below do not require a ticket)

YUP! Kids Zone: Featuring free activities for children of all ages from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday and 1:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Saturday. Located at 13th and Grand, the zone includes large inflatables, face-painting, hula hooping, arts and crafts and large grassy shaded areas!

Wells Fargo Community Village: A hub for showcasing all things Des Moines with exhibits provided by local organizations and nonprofits including the Des Moines Social Club, Des Moines Pride Center, Pants OFF! Podcast, Hinterland, Music for All Ages in DSM, Media Fresh Records/Fresh Fest, DMARC Food Pantry Network, Downtown Disciples, Walnut Creek Church, Primary Health Care, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (Iowa Chapter), St. Vincent de Paul, ONE and Save the Children Action Network.

DMMC Booth: The Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC) will have a fun, interactive photo booth and chances to win free 80/35 VIP upgrades. Stop by the booth for information on the festival and other upcoming DMMC events. Located on the corner of 12th and Locust.

Music for All Ages: The DMMC is leading an effort to change Des Moines city code to allow fans of all ages to attend live music events. Currently, city code (Sec. 10-8, Article E, 6) prohibits the presence of young people after 9pm in music venues. This ordinance negatively affects the safety and retention of area youth, hinders development of the local music scene, stunts Des Moines’ cultural and economic growth and hurts venues. Learn more at the Music For All Ages booth in the Community Village. Become a supporter, learn more about this project and get a free supporter sticker. Plus, share your own personal live music memories on our giant chalkboard!

Ice Cold Coca-Cola Experiential Tour: Visit the @ShareACokeTour kiosk by the Gen Z Showcase for a one-of-a-kind personalized Coca-Cola experience! Nothing beats the heat better than an ice cold Coke, or better yet, one with YOUR name on it! This summer, it will be more names, more flavors, more fun – just for you and your friends! You’ll be having a blast at this unique Ice Cold Coca-Cola Experience at 80/35!

SToK Cold-Brew Coffee Lounge: Come cool off at the #SToKSummer Cold-Brew Coffee dome lounge by sampling a chilled cold-brew coffee under refreshing misters. Featuring a childhood throwback game, Wacky Wire, and a new twist on ring toss, SToK Toss. Play for a chance to win a customized tote bag, a mason jar, silly straw glasses for your brew and a daily grand giveaway! Swing by and hang out at this summer’s best spot to cool off at – the SToK Dome.

Recycled Beehive Installation: A group comprised of conservationists, educators and artists will construct a 15x10ft interactive “beehive” installation with recyclable materials such as glass, plastics, egg cartons and aluminum cans. Festival-goers are encouraged to enter through the arched doorway to experience light shifting through the colorful, recycled materials and recycled-material bees created by area preschool students. Visit the beehive to learn more about recycling, pollinators and native vegetation pollinator gardens.

Community Yoga: Glohemian Yoga is hosting a free community yoga class for the 10th anniversary of 80/35. We will flow from 10-11am Saturday morning to get you good and ready for a full day of music festivities! Please bring your mat (or towel), water bottle and sunscreen. Located at the Coca-Cola Generation Z Stage (on Locust, west of 13th St.).

Trondoll Painted Bodies: Returning to the festival are the Trondoll Painted Bodies who will be roaming the 80/35 grounds. By local artist Meagan Tron.

Michael Watson Photo Booth: Instant photography photo booth with a backdrop created by a local artist. Purchase your photo: 2 for $5 or 3 for $10.

Art by Shy: Shy Brewer will create multiple abstract acrylic paintings live on festival grounds. All paintings will be for sale via a live auction – visit her in the Community Village to bid!

Performing Arts Stage: Featuring artists from around the state, showcasing everything from aerial acrobatics, breakdancing, circus arts and more. Located on Locust, west of 13th St.

Mist Tent: A water-misting tent on Locust, west of 13th St., will cool down festival-goers all weekend.

Shopping

Merch: Official 80/35 merchandise (t-shirts, posters, buttons) and band merch will be available for purchase at the Merch Tent on 12th St.

Shopping: Numerous vendors will be selling various items throughout the entire festival including clothing, posters, hats, jewelry, purses and more.

Food & Drink

Food: All Star Catering: cheese curds, gyros, chicken pita; Amigos Taco Truck: tacos, burritos, nachos, walking tacos; Bahn ME: pho-ritto, banh mi, spring rolls; Big Daddy’s Bar-B-Q: pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, dessert; Curbin’ Cuisine: global cuisine, wraps, pulled pork sandwiches and nachos, tacos, pretzel bites, black bean burger, vegetarian options, limeade, lemonade; Dumpling Darling: steamed dumplings, steamed buns, korean bbq; Floyd’s Burgers and Sliders: burgers, hot sandwiches; Gusto Pizza Co.: specialty pizza; Hardenbrook Concessions: grinders, jumbo corn dogs, smoked turkey legs; Karam’s Grill: Mediterranean, gyros, shawarma bowls, wraps, falafel; Miss Molly’s Jamaican Patty: Jamaican; THAI B.B.Q.: pad thai, teriyaki chicken, steamed rice, vegetarian options; The Outside Scoop: ice cream, root beer floats; Thelma’s: ice cream sandwiches; Top Bun Food Truck: hamburgers, speciality fries, poutine

Beer: Can beer includes Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, PBR, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Smith & Forge Cider, Redd’s Apple Ale, Henry’s Hard Orange Soda, Mike’s Hard Black Cherry, Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale Ale and Lagunitas 12th of Never. Draft beer includes Lagunitas IPA, Lagunitas A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’, Peace Tree Blonde Fatale and Peace Tree Sure Shot Kolsch.

Wine: Jasper Winery will have Iowa wines available, including: Un-Oaked Seyval Blanc (dry white), Behind the Shed Red (dry red blend), Lucy Lane (sweet red), Front Porch (semi-sweet rose) and Jasper Sangria. Beer and wine will sell for 4 for $20 or $6 each.

Non-alcoholic Beverages: Select a variety of refreshing Coca-Cola products. Free water filling stations will also be located on the festival grounds. Some of the food vendors will also be selling nonalcoholic beverages.

Lagunitas Lounge: The exclusive Lagunitas Lounge will be the only place at the festival to feature select Lagunitas beers, plus an assortment of mixed drinks and wine. Featured beers include Lagunitas IPA, Aunt Sally, Pils, Lagunator, 12th of Never, Born Again Yesterday, Dark Swan and A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’. The Lounge will be located in the northwest corner, inside the paid area. Upgrade your 80/35 experience, by purchasing a Lounge wristband for $15 (includes one free drink ticket) in advance or buy day of just outside the Lounge entrance. All DMMC Members and VIP pass holders get complimentary access to the Lounge. Don’t have an 80/35 ticket? Sorry, you can’t access the lounge without an 80/35 ticket and a Lounge wristband.

Getting There

80/35 is located at 12th and Locust St. in downtown Des Moines.

By Car

Street parking is free after 6 p.m. on Friday and all weekend, starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Free parking is also available in the Nationwide Parking Ramp (located at Mulberry and 12th St.) after 5 p.m. on Friday and anytime Saturday.

By Bus

Leave your car at home and take advantage of late-night bus service to 80/35. The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) is providing late-night service on its Route 60 to take people to and from the festival. Route 60 runs between downtown Des Moines and 42nd St. using University and Ingersoll Avenues. The route will run every 20 minutes until midnight on Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8. This route travels in a loop around downtown via Ingersoll and University, going all the way to 42nd St.

The main drop-off location for arriving at 80/35 is at High and 10th St. For getting home, 80/35 attendees can go to the bus stop at the corner of Grand and 10th St. For more information, visit: https://www.ridedart.com/ content/how-get-8035-downtown- des-moines.

By Bicycle

Ride your bike and use the Meredith Bike Valet for free secured bike parking during the festival. Located on Locust St., west of 13th St.

Tickets

Advance tickets are on sale now for $80 two-day and $45 one-day. Day of tickets will sell at the gate for $90 two-day and $50 one-day. Lagunitas Lounge wristbands are available in advance or day of for $15. VIP passes are sold out and are no longer available. View more ticketing information at http://80-35.com/tickets.

Links

Website – http://80-35.com

Facebook – http://facebook.com/ 8035musicfestival

Twitter – http://twitter.com/8035

Instagram – http://instagram.com/ 8035musicfest

Snapchat – http://www.snapchat.com/add/ dsm8035

Official Hashtag – #8035dsm

Mobile App – iPhone | Android

Schedule

Friday, July 7

Doors 4pm, Music 5pm

Hy-Vee Main Stage

5:00 p.m. – Elephant Revival

7:00 p.m. – Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

9:15 p.m. – MGMT

Kum & Go Stage (free stage)

5:00 p.m. – Lily DeTaeye

5:45 p.m. – The Suburbs

6:45 p.m. – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

8:15 p.m. – Bully

9:30 p.m. – Closed Format

Nationwide Stage (free stage)

5:00 p.m. – The Vahnevants

6:00 p.m. – Elizabeth Moen

7:00 p.m. – MarKaus

8:15 p.m. – Radio Moscow

Coca-Cola Gen Z Showcase (free stage)

4:30 p.m. – Jackson Overton & Tyler Fraaken

6:15 p.m. – Trevor Lambert

8:15 p.m. – Comandante Marcos

Saturday, July 8

Doors 11am, Music 12pm

Hy-Vee Main Stage

12:00 p.m. – prettygirlhatemachine

1:30 p.m. – CORAL CREEK

3:15 p.m. – Hop Along

5:00 p.m. – The Motet

7:00 p.m. – Action Bronson

9:15 p.m. – The Shins

Kum & Go Stage (free stage)

12:00 p.m. – Closet Witch

12:45 p.m. – ZULUZULUU

1:45 p.m. – Bad Bad Hats

2:45 p.m. – WebsterX

3:45 p.m. – Henhouse Prowlers

4:45 p.m. – A Giant Dog

5:45 p.m. – Modern Life Is War

6:45 p.m. – Diarrhea Planet

8:15 p.m. – Chicano Batman

9:30 p.m. – DJ Apollo

10:00 p.m. – DJ Chris Coffey

10:45 p.m. – BassRaja

Nationwide Stage (free stage)

12:00 p.m. – Glitter Density

1:00 p.m. – Stutterin’ Jimmy & The Goosebumps

2:00 p.m. – Aaron Earl Short

3:00 p.m. – Traffic Death

4:00 p.m. – Ancient Posse

5:00 p.m. – Tha Füt

6:00 p.m. – Dan Tedesco

7:00 p.m. – Trevor Sensor

8:15 p.m. – Middle Western

Coca-Cola Gen Z Showcase (free stage)

11:30 a.m. – DMMC Summer Camps – Rock

1:00 p.m. – DMMC Summer Camps – Hip-hop

2:30 p.m. – Girls Rock! Des Moines Showcase

4:15 p.m. – Serenade Your Mother

6:15 p.m. – Queen Kenzie

8:15 p.m. – The Yelps

About DMMC

The Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC) is a non-profit organization and collaborative movement of musicians, promoters, venues, businesses, community leaders and live music fans who are committed to building a stronger and more diverse live music economy in Greater Des Moines. http://desmoinesmc.com