FORMER ISU BASKETBALL PLAYERS COMPETE IN THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FOR $2 MILLION

DES MOINES, IA, (June 30) — Former Iowa State University basketball players are set to play in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for a prize of $2 million. In a field of 64 teams, tournament play begins on July 8. The team — known as the Hilton Magic Legends — is a 5 seed in the Midwest region and will play their first game on Saturday, July 15 at 10:45 a.m. (CST) in Peoria, IL at Bradley University against the 12 seed Illinois Hoopville Warriors. The game can be streamed on Watch ESPN.

Round 2 of the Midwest region will be on Sunday, July 16 and will also be at Bradley University. All round 1 and 2 games will be streamed on Watch ESPN. The Super 16 and Regional Championship games will take place July 20-23 in Brooklyn, NY and will be televised on ESPN and ESPN2. The semi-finals will take place in Baltimore, MD on Aug. 1 and will be televised on ESPN; the championship game will take place on Aug. 3 in Baltimore and will be televised on ESPN.

The Hilton Magic Legends are able to play in tournament due to the overwhelming number of votes from fans on thetournment.com. The team received the second most votes in the Midwest region with 1,501 votes and is No. 15 in voting overall.

The week of their first game the Hilton Magic Legends will hold an open practice at Life Time Athletic (11911 Hickman Rd., Urbandale). Fans are invited to watch and meet the players. Updates are posted on the team’s social media outlets @HiltonMagicTBT.

General Manager: Tony Colosimo

Coach: Marcus Fizer

Roster:

Darrell Bowie

Dustin Hogue

Tyrus McGee

Korie Lucious

Diante Garrett

Curtis Stinson

Yempabou “Bubu” Palo

Kourtlin Jackson

Chris Commons

About The Basketball Tournament

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is the basketball-meets-social media brainchild of Jon Mugar and Dan Friel. The first TBT launched independently in 2014 in Philadelphia, PA with a $500,000 prize. TBT is now in it’s fourth year with ESPN as a TV partner and a $2 million prize. The 5-on-5 tournament is composed of a field of 64 teams in four regions (Midwest, Northeast, West and South) and is a single-elimination tournament, similar to March Madness. Any person 18 or older can enter or play on a team. In each region there are 16 teams; nine teams are selected by fan votes on thetournament.com, six teams are selected at-large and one team gains entry by playing in and winning the TBT Jamboree — which took place June 17-18 in Philadelphia. Social media is a major component in gaining votes and spreading awareness.

In TBT the $2 million prize is awarded to the winning team and it’s fans; 90 percent of the money goes to the team (players, coach, general manger and boosters) and the other 10 percent is split up among the top 100 fans of that team.

