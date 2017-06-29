Waukee Planning Fourth of July Parade, Activities and Fireworks

What: Join Waukee Parks & Recreation and the Waukee Park Board for an all-day celebration of our nation’s independence. July 4 activities start at 3 p.m. with a parade. Then, Centennial Park fills up with fun for the whole family featuring inflatables, live music from Abby Normal at 5 p.m., food vendors, fireworks after dusk and more.

Where: Waukee’s Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane

When: Tuesday, July 4

3 p.m. – after dusk (fireworks typically begin after 9 p.m.)