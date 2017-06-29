Thursday, June 29, 2017

Waukee Planning Fourth of July Parade, Activities and Fireworks

6/29/2017

What:              Join Waukee Parks & Recreation and the Waukee Park Board for an all-day celebration of our nation’s independence. July 4 activities start at 3 p.m. with a parade. Then, Centennial Park fills up with fun for the whole family featuring inflatables, live music from Abby Normal at 5 p.m., food vendors, fireworks after dusk and more.

Where:           Waukee’s Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane

When:             Tuesday, July 4 
                       3 p.m. – after dusk (fireworks typically begin after 9 p.m.)
 
Who:               Waukee Parks & Recreation Department, Waukee Park Board and community members

