Just Released

Waukee Arts Festival 2017

Waukee, Iowa — The Waukee Area Arts Council presents Sundays in Centennial Sponsored by Stivers Ford Lincoln and Shottenkirk Waukee Chevrolet. Free Sunday concerts will be presented starting with The Waukee Arts Festival Saturday, July 8 concert at 6:30 p.m. in Centennial Park in Waukee. Bring your picnics, lawn chairs, and blankets. Carry-in beer and wine is permitted.

The 2017 lineup includes:

Saturday, July 8, 6:30-8 p.m. (following the Waukee Arts Festival) Dirty Rotten Scoundrels – Des Moines’ own 50s and 60s Rock and Roll band.

Sunday, July 23, 6:30-9 p.m. Lily Detaeye – folk singer-songwriter. Opening Performer: Bethany Joy Johnson

Sunday, July 30, 6:30-9 p.m. Tribe – local folk band with energy and magnificent frequency. Opening Performer: Dan Medeiros

“The Waukee Area Arts Council is excited to continue offering these free concerts to the community,” said Cody Kilgore, President of the Board. “Enjoying good music in Centennial Park is a perfect way to spend a summer evening. We hope everyone joins us on Sundays this July.”

“We are fortunate to have great community involvement and would like to thank our sponsors Stiver’s Ford Lincoln and Shottenkirk Chevrolet for supporting Sundays in Centennial,” said Jenn Hoffmann, Vice President of the Waukee Area Arts Council. “It is because of these community partners we can offer this great series free of charge.”

Visit: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Lily Detaeye, Tribe

For more complete information about this and other events, visit our website www.WaukeeArts.org or contact the Waukee Area Arts Council at WaukeeArts@gmail.com, PO Box 790, Waukee, IA 50263, or call 515-402-7870.