Thursday, June 29, 2017

Just Released

Urbandale Centennial Events Schedule

6/29/2017

As the Urbandale Centennial celebration draws to a close, the public is invited to participate in the following community activities:
Friday, June 30
7 p.m.
Centennial Gala
Hilton Garden Inn
 
Saturday, July 1
1-11 p.m.
Midway and carnival
Lions Park
4 p.m.
Urbandale All School Reunion
Giovannetti Community Shelter
Walker Johnston Park
 
Sunday, July 2
7 a.m.
Alumni Golf Event
Grandview Golf Course
1-11 p.m.
Midway and carnival
Lions Park
1 p.m.
Alumni Family Day at
Lions Park, Alumni Softball
game, Urbandale School and
City Tours from U.H.S. 
1-4 p.m.
City of Urbandale Centennial Bus Tour
Departs from Urbandale High School
2 p.m.
Bob Dabrieo Memorial
Cribbage Tournament
Senior Citizen Recreation Center
4-7 p.m.
Music in the Park with DJ Dreams Unlimited
71st Street and Aurora Avenue
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Street Dance with Flyte Crew
71st Street and Aurora Avenue
 
Monday, July 3
5 p.m. to midnight
Midway and carnival
Lions Park
8-11 p.m.
Street Dance with Faculty Lounge
71st Street and Aurora Avenue
 
Tuesday, July 4
7:30-10 a.m.
Pancakes 4 Pantry (benefitting Urbandale Food Pantry)
St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church
7:30 a.m.
William Courtney 5K run
Walker Johnston Park
8:10 a.m.
Coach Silvey Kid’s Mile Run
Walker Johnston Park
8:30 a.m.
Coach Gary Page Tot Trot
Walker Johnston Park
10 a.m.
4th of July Celebration Parade
Noon to 11 p.m.
Midway and carnival
Lions Park
12:30-2 p.m.
Lee Kane Annual Alumni Soccer Game
1 p.m.
Reading of the Declaration of Independence
Lions Park gazebo
1-4 p.m.
Kris Mandt Memorial Car Show (benefitting Urbandale Food Pantry)
Urbandale High School Parking lot
4-5 p.m.
Urbandale Community Adult Band
Lions Park gazebo
6:30-8 p.m.
Metro Arts Jazz-in-July
Lions Park Gazebo
10 p.m.
Fireworks display
Walker Johnston Park
 
For more information about the Centennial, go to urbandale100.com.

