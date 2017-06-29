Urbandale Centennial Events Schedule

As the Urbandale Centennial celebration draws to a close, the public is invited to participate in the following community activities:

Friday, June 30

7 p.m.

Centennial Gala

Hilton Garden Inn

Saturday, July 1

1-11 p.m.

Midway and carnival

Lions Park

4 p.m.

Urbandale All School Reunion

Giovannetti Community Shelter

Walker Johnston Park

Sunday, July 2

7 a.m.

A lumni Golf Event

Grandview Golf Course

1-11 p.m.

Midway and carnival

Lions Park



1 p.m.

Alumni Family Day at

Lions Park, Alumni Softball

game, Urbandale School and

City Tours from U.H.S.

1-4 p.m.

City of Urbandale Centennial Bus Tour

Departs from Urbandale High School

2 p.m.

Bob Dabrieo Memorial

Cribbage Tournament

Senior Citizen Recreation Center

4-7 p.m.

Music in the Park with DJ Dreams Unlimited

71st Street and Aurora Avenue

7:30-10:30 p.m.

Street Dance with Flyte Crew

71st Street and Aurora Avenue

Monday, July 3

5 p.m. to midnight

Midway and carnival

Lions Park

8-11 p.m.

Street Dance with Faculty Lounge

71st Street and Aurora Avenue

Tuesday, July 4

7:30-10 a.m.

Pancakes 4 Pantry (benefitting Urbandale Food Pantry)

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church

7:30 a.m.

William Courtney 5K run

Walker Johnston Park

8:10 a.m.

Coach Silvey Kid’s Mile Run

Walker Johnston Park

8:30 a.m.

Coach Gary Page Tot Trot

Walker Johnston Park

10 a.m.

4th of July Celebration Parade

Noon to 11 p.m.

Midway and carnival

Lions Park

12:30-2 p.m.

Lee Kane Annual Alumni Soccer Game

1 p.m.

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Lions Park gazebo

1-4 p.m.

Kris Mandt Memorial Car Show (benefitting Urbandale Food Pantry)

Urbandale High School Parking lot

4-5 p.m.

Urbandale Community Adult Band

Lions Park gazebo

6:30-8 p.m.

Metro Arts Jazz-in-July

Lions Park Gazebo

10 p.m.

Fireworks display

Walker Johnston Park