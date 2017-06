Just Released

June 29 Farmers Market & Music in the Junction cancelled

West Des Moines, IA (June 29, 2017) – Due to the forecasted storms for tonight, we are cancelling Farmers Market and Music in the Junction (June 29). The safety of our customers and vendors is our foremost concern.

For questions or concerns, visit www.valleyjunction.com or call (515) 222-3642 or email events@valleyjunction.com.