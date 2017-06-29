IMT Des Moines Marathon announces new course for 2017

Just Released

Des Moines, Iowa — A post-race style block party in one of Des Moines’ liveliest downtown districts will cap off race day for participants in this year’s IMT Des Moines Marathon, organizers announced today.

The IMT Des Moines Marathon & Half Marathon, Principal 5K Road Race and Bankers Trust Marathon Relay will all run on new routes this year, starting and finishing in the popular Court Avenue District.

“We are enhancing the IMT Des Moines Marathon course to reflect the portions of the course and areas of Des Moines that our athletes like the best, while rewarding them with an awesome finish line party in one of Des Moines’ premiere entertainment districts” race director Chris Burch said, “We’re returning to familiar neighborhoods, city parks and to the flat, serene surroundings of Water Works Park.”

All four races will begin and end on Court Avenue. The Join Us At the Finish Line block party presented by Samuel Adams will be open to athletes and spectators, and live music on the Hy-Vee Finish Line Stage will include Jason Brown, The Pork Tornadoes and The Nadas.

The IMT Des Moines Marathon & Half Marathon, Principal 5K Road Race and the Bankers Trust Marathon Relay all take place on Sunday, October 15. A full course map is available at DesMoinesMarathon.com