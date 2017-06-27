Bronze515 Custom Airbrush Tanning brings contouring services to Des Moines Metro

Just Released
Bronze515 Custom Airbrush Tanning brings contouring services to Des Moines Metro6/27/2017
On June 27, Bronze515 launches its new airbrush contouring service, the first to offer this service in the Des Moines area. Contouring is a process that enhances muscle definition during an airbrush tan.
“I wanted to offer a new service to Des Moines and those clients seeking an enhanced UV-Free experience. The tanning industry within the Des Moines metro needed to be spiced up a bit, and I am excited for my current clients and future clients to try this unique service. It will definitely be a popular request this summer and leading into vacation months,” stated Leah Wafful, Owner of Bronze515 Custom Airbrush Tanning.
Airbrush Tanning is a booming industry with growth increasing daily due to new research and laws put on tanning beds. One in five Americans will develop some form of skin cancer over their life according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.
The cost of the contouring services will be $10 and is available only in addition to a whole body airbrush session, which run $30-35.
“I love that Bronze515 is bringing contouring services to Des Moines just in time for summer. This will be great for anybody who is looking to get beach body ready. Des Moines also hosts plenty of body building competitions that could benefit greatly from this service. I can’t wait to try it out,” said Kelsi Ziemann, Owner of Kelsi Ziemann Artistry.
Wafful recently attended training in West Hollywood with Jenni Blafer, owner of Sunkissed by Jenni. A celebrity spray tan artist with an extensive A-List clientele. Blafer has worked with celebrities like Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Britney Spears, Jessica Alba and more. Her work can be seen in “Modern Family,” “New Girl,” “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and many publications worldwide.
“It was an amazing opportunity to work with an artist like Jenni. She is so dedicated to her work and passionate about educating those on the importance of taking care of their skin. The experience was unforgettable, and I am fortunate enough to bring new techniques back to Iowa. I can’t wait for people to experience this new service,” said Wafful.
Bronze515 Custom Airbrush Tanning opened in July of 2016. Voted Best Local Tanning Salon by Cityview readers for 2017, it has quickly become a successful and fast-growing small business in the Des Moines metro. Bronze515 is a UV-Free only studio with no beds or booths, and features gluten free, vegan, paraben free products that are all made in the USA. The custom airbrush studio is located at 12951 University Ave., Suite 120, in Clive. More information and appointments for custom airbrush tans and contouring services are available online at Bronze515.com or by calling 515-570-1660.