Just Released

ON SALE NOW: TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band on Sept 13 at Hoyt Sherman Place

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band with The Black Pacific are set to perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale today, buy them here.

See blues titans Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ share the stage with their band for an exciting night of music, performing songs from their long-­anticipated collaborative album, “TajMo.”

While the two have known and influenced each other for decades, and Taj played a key role in Keb’s first record deal, “TajMo” marks the first proper collaboration between Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’. The album was self-produced by the duo and was mixed by Grammy Award winner Ross Hogarth and mastered by Grammy Award winner Richard Dodd. The 11-song set includes covers of John Mayer and The Who, as well as six original songs.