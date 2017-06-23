Just Released

Des Moines Symphony announces 24th Annual Yankee Doodle Pops

DES MOINES – Music director and conductor Joseph Giunta and the musicians of the Des Moines Symphony are pleased to perform The Des Moines Symphony’s 24th annual Yankee Doodle Pops, Iowa’s largest single-day concert event. This free, outdoor concert takes place Monday, July 3 2017 at 8:30 p.m. on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capitol. A concert prelude featuring the Turner Center Jazz Orchestra with Tina Haase Findlay begins at 6:30 p.m., and the Des Moines Symphony performs at 8:30 p.m. The evening culminates with the Des Moines Symphony’s premier fireworks display over the Des Moines skyline.

This year’s program, “An American Journey,” begins in Iowa with Meredith Willson’s “76 Trombones” from “The Music Man.” Then, renowned vocalist Steve Lippia invites you to “Come Fly With Me” from “New York, New York” to “Chicago” and back again, singing Sinatra standards along with patriotic classics like “God Bless the U.S.A.” Finally, the Des Moines Symphony will perform time-honored favorites including the traditional “Armed Forces Salute,” “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” and the “1812 Overture” with live Howitzer cannons.

The winner of the Des Moines Symphony’s eighth annual “Oh Say, Can You Sing?” competition, to be selected on June 24 during the Des Moines Arts Festival, will open Yankee Doodle Pops with “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

For the fifteenth consecutive year, Iowa Public Radio will broadcast the Orchestra’s performance live, and Mediacom will rebroadcast the concert statewide on its MC22 Channel at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

An estimated 100,000 concert-goers attended the 2016 Yankee Doodle Pops. With the generous support of its sponsors, the Des Moines Symphony takes great pleasure in producing this free concert to celebrate our American Independence and thank the community for its support over the past 79 seasons. The Des Moines Symphony’s Yankee Doodle Pops is presented by Bank of the West and supported by Casey’s General Stores and Hy-Vee, with additional support from BRAVO Greater Des Moines and the Polk County Board of Supervisors. KCCI-TV8 is the concert event’s media sponsor.

Once again, the Symphony has partnered with Bank of the West, Hy-Vee, Casey’s General Stores, the Polk County Board of Supervisors, Governor Kim Reynolds and KCCI to help fill the Food Bank of Iowa with the ninth annual Yankee Doodle Drive Against Hunger: A Symphony of Caring. During the concert, any attendee who donates at least two non-perishable food items will receive a discount coupon to a Des Moines Symphony 2016-2017 Season Masterworks Concert. The food drop-off location during the event is on Finkbine Drive (located between the stage and the Capitol). Donations are also accepted through July 9 at foodbankiowa.org/ydp and at area Bank of the West and Hy-Vee locations.