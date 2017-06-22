Just Released

Urbandale’s Got Talent Registration Extended

The Urbandale Centennial Committee will host “Urbandale’s Got Talent,” a free talent show and open mic event, from 6 to 9 p.m. June 27 at Lions Park gazebo, 72nd Street and Aurora Avenue. Urbandale Community Theater members also will perform a song from their upcoming production of “Guys and Dolls.”

The deadline to register your act has been extended through June 23. Any Urbandale resident can participate with acts from singing or dancing to magic, juggling or drama. Registration forms are available at urbandale100.com.

There also will be an opportunity for some impromptu acts to take the stage at the event.