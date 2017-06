Just Released

Celebration in Brass returns July 11

Drum Corps International’s World Champion “Bluecoats” drum corps will join six other top corps to perform in competition for 3,000 fans from all across Iowa — the event starts at 7 p.m.

Location: Johnston Stadium, N.W. 62nd Ave., Johnston (near the middle school)

Tickets: Visit www.colts.org/celebration_dm.html or go to Charter Bank in Johnston, Ankeny, Waukee and Grimes.