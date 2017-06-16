Just Released

Celebrate the Urbandale Centennial Gala Celebration on June 30

One hundred years of history, growth, innovation and inspiration have made the community of Urbandale what it is today, and we couldn’t be more excited. Urbandale Gala tickets can be purchased online at urbandale100.org/event/urbandale-centennial-gala for $50 per person.

The Urbandale Gala will be held at Hilton Garden Inn, 8600 North Park Drive from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Celebrate the century as you listen and dance to the sweet sounds of The Sons of Gladys Kravitz, specializing in performing the very best music of the last 50 years, with letter-perfect renditions of classic songs from artists ranging from the Allman Brothers to ZZ Top — and many great artists in between.

All Gala attendees will receive two free drink tickets with the price of admission; cash bar (with an array of beers, wine and liquors) also available and an assortment of delicious appetizers to enjoy. Don’t miss the celebration of the century!

“We are keenly aware of the leadership role in Urbandale from city municipalities, business development, the school district and residents have had in our community to make Urbandale a better place live and grow. The Urbandale Gala is simply a way to celebrate those efforts as we look forward to the growth in the years ahead,” says Kathy Forst, Gala Committee Chair.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we announce the Urbandale Gala — a celebration of the century on June 30, 2017. The committee along with UCAN have been working steadfast for over a year planning this unique event to bring people together to celebrate all things Urbandale,” says Liz Lee, Gala Committee.