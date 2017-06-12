Just Released

William Shatner to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place

“William Shatner is much more than an actor — he’s a personality of galactic proportions!” –New York Post.

William Shatner’s one-man show takes audiences on a voyage through his life and career, from Shakespearean stage actor to international icon, known as much for his unique persona as for his expansive body of work in TV and film. He has cultivated a career spanning more than 50 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, and recording artist.

Shatner originated the role of Captain James T. Kirk in the television series “Star Trek” — the series spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the “Star Trek” movies, one of which he directed. Shatner played the title role in the hit TV series “T.J. Hooker” before hosting television’s first reality-based series “Rescue 911.” He won Emmys and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer Denny Crane on both “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” Shatner hosted “Raw Nerve,” the edgy celebrity interview series on BIO from 2008-2011. Shatner has recorded four studio albums including the critically acclaimed “Has Been” and “Seeking Major Tom”. Shatner has authored nearly 30 fiction and non-fiction best-sellers including his autobiography “Up Till Now.”

Don’t miss your chance to see one-of-a-kind iconic artist William Shatner live on stage — for one night only!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets ($65-$99.50) are available at the Hoyt Sherman Box Office, can be charged by phone (800) 745-3000 and purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more info visit www.shatnersworld.org.