Just Released

Kum & Go and Iowa Architectural Foundation partner on downtown summer walking tours

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Architectural Foundation is proud to announce that Kum & Go has signed on as the exclusive sponsor for its Architecture on the Move series of downtown architectural walking tours. The tours will start on Friday, June 16.

Guided by architects and design professionals, these tours of downtown Des Moines provide an opportunity for local residents and visitors to appreciate the rich architectural heritage of Iowa’s capital city. Tours cover both contemporary and historic architecture. Those attending the tours will learn about architectural detail, style and elements, along with intriguing facts and the historical significance of the buildings that shape the downtown skyline. Guests will enjoy beverages and snacks prior to setting out on the tours.

2017 Summer Walking Tour Dates

Check in starts at 5:00 pm Tours start at 5:30pm

Friday, June 16

Friday, July 14

Friday, August 11

Friday, September 8

Choose from Four Separate Routes

North: Learn insight into Des Moines’ more contemporary architecture, including the Catholic Pastoral Center, AEG’s headquarters, Principal’s corporate campus, and the world-famous architects, such as Mies van der Rohe and Helmut Jahn, who have left their mark here.

South: Walk through the historic Court Avenue and Warehouse District and learn about the history and future of this exciting entertainment and downtown living area. Includes World Food Prize and Polk County Courthouse.

East: Enjoy a stroll through Des Moines’ revitalized East Village. Highlights include background on the City Beautiful Movement and the Riverwalk’s public buildings.

West: This tour showcases some of Des Moines’ older, stately buildings such as the Temple for the Performing Arts, and some of our most significant skyscrapers and new developments in the Western Gateway area, including Krause Gateway Center (future headquarters of Kum & Go), designed by Italian architects, Renzo Piano Building Workshop.

All tours leave from the Iowa Center for Architecture, 400 Locust Street, Suite 100, in Capital Square. A Skywalk tour will be offered in case of inclement weather including rain and excessive heat. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.

Each tour is $15 per person payable by cash or check. Reservations are encouraged. Call the Iowa Architectural Foundation at 515-244-1888, or email director@iowaarchfoundation.org. All proceeds benefit the Iowa Architectural Foundation’s public educational programs.

The Iowa Architectural Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 1989 to promote the awareness and appreciation of architecture and design. The nonprofit pursues its mission through youth and adult educational/outreach programs, community design charrettes, architectural walking tours, an annual lecture series, and more. Visit Facebook or www.iowaarchfoundation.org for more information.