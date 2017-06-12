Just Released

Des Moines Performing Arts Invested Shows Earn Top Tony Award Honors

DES MOINES, IA ― The Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing announced the 2017 Tony Award winners during a televised ceremony Sunday evening. Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) has invested in two winning shows as part of the Independent Presenters Network (IPN), a consortium of 40 leading Broadway presenters, theaters and performing arts centers. “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hello, Dolly!” received top honors including Best Musical (“Dear Evan Hansen”) and Best Revival of a Musical (“Hello, Dolly!”). In total the two productions received 10 Tony Awards.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN:

BEST MUSICAL

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL (Ben Platt)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL (Rachel Bay Jones)

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL (Steven Levenson)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE (Benj Pasek & Justin Paul)

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS (Alex Lacamoire)

HELLO, DOLLY!:

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL (Bette Midler)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL (Gavin Creel)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL (Santo Loquasto)

DMPA hosted the organization’s annual Tony Awards Watch Party Sunday evening on Cowles Commons. Attendees stayed cool in the shade while enjoying food truck fare and ice cream.

More information about the Tony Awards and winners can be found at: http://www.tonyawards.com