Just Released

Pella Opera House Announces 2017 Season

The Pella Opera House proudly announces its 2017 season of live performances. Celebrating 27 years of community supported, high quality professional live performances, the Pella Opera House has planned an exciting array of talented guest artists and emotional pieces sure to whet everyone’s appetite for a cultural experience unseen anywhere else.

The 2017 season exemplifies the high artistic standards and thoughtful programming that have made the Pella Opera House one of the region’s cultural treasures. Executive Director, Heidi Kelley spoke recently about the upcoming season, “I am excited to have my first full season with the Pella Opera House be one that showcases such treasures as celebrating an evening with John Denver, Albert Einstein and Mark Twain; musical acts such as The Feralings and Hotel California and comedies with Stephanie Hillier and Martini Men.”

AN EVENING WITH JOHN DENVER – Join us on Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. to enjoy music played by “An Evening with John Denver” featuring some of the greatest hits from the late John Denver, such as “Thank God, I’m a Country Boy” and “Rocky Mountain High.” These songs will take you on a journey through John Denver’s life and will display his passion for preserving the environment. The group is very engaging and interactive with the crowd so this entertaining and memorable show will have you singing along and tapping your toes from the very first song.

EINSTEIN! – It’s Berlin 1914, Albert Einstein awaits news from an eclipse expedition that will prove his Theory of General Relativity. But Einstein is sent sideways in a world crumbling around him due to The Great War, colleagues stealing his theories, a wife who won’t give him a divorce, his failing health, a huge scientific backlash, thoughts of suicide, his own self destructive genius and a young son fighting for his father’s affections. This is the dramatic true story that ushered in our modern technological age and prematurely aged him. Based on the recent release of 15,000 documents about this curious man, Jack Fry breathes life into one of the most intriguing icons of all time. Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

THE FERALINGS – Feral means something wild or animal-like, and although this show is wildly good, The Feralings don’t bite so don’t be afraid to come join us on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. for a great show. The Feralings share a long musical partnership in which all members write, laugh, and sing together, which makes for a fun and entertaining show. You will see Benji Upchurch on the mandolin, Nicole Upchurch playing the clawhammer banjo, Patrick Brickel on the upright bass, and Stacy Webster on the acoustic guitar.

HOTEL CALIFORNIA A Salute to the Eagles – was founded with the intent of filling the void left by the demise of The Eagles in 1982. By blending their extraordinary vocal and musical talents, “Hotel California” faithfully and accurately reproduces the sound of the Eagles studio recordings while recreating a classic sound which undeniably transcends the boundaries of Rock, R&B, and Country while delivering a modern, action packed performance that brings this timeless music into the new millennium. This band, comprised of five respected, multi-talented top music industry professionals, presents a dynamic exciting show saluting the music of The Eagles, a supergroup whose music has proven to have a staying power that few bands lay claim. Coming to the Pella Opera House Thursday, August 10 at 7 p.m.

AN EVENING WITH MARK TWAIN – An Evening with Mark Twain is a hilarious and insightful recreation of an actual lecture given by the world-famous humorist and author in 1905. New York actor, Michael Mauldin, undergoes a three-hour make-up transformation and wears the customary white suit with a cigar in hand to resemble Twain. Come spend an evening with Mark Twain on Saturday, September 16 at 7 p.m. to hear all about Twain’s take on the human condition.

STEPHANIE HILLIER COMEDY TROUPE – Using a casual conversational style to not so casual topics, Hillier provides a hilarious spin on life in Detroit, relationships, & the Midwest. The amazing writing & improvising skills allow me to tailor fit the show to the audience for maximum laughs. Having performed in Professional Comedy Clubs including Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, Joey’s Comedy Club and Funnybones, this night is sure to be full of laughs for everyone on Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m.

THREE MEN AND A TENOR – Officially in 2017, “Three Men and a Tenor” will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary year proving that they are a group of guys that are committed to each other, while road tested and respected in the industry for their incredible longevity. What started with these four guys and one song… has grown into a show that has now been seen by over 2 million people and is approaching its biggest year yet. Meet these talented men during the opening of Festival of Trees, November 17 at 7 p.m.

DAVIS FOLKERTS CHRISTMAS – On November 26th at 3pm, Davis hits the ivories of the mighty Barton organ in the Pella Opera House Theatre along with 30 vocalists, instrumentalists and a sing-a-long to yuletide favorites. Folkerts’ Christmas concert will feature the Barton Theatre Organ, which was built in 1928. Some guests include the Pella Children’s Choir and the Pella Barbershop Quartet.

Tickets begin at $12; $10 for students and can be purchase at the Pella Opera House located at 611 Franklin Street, online at www.pellaoperahouse.org, or by phone at (641)628-8625.