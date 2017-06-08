World-Renowned eVenti Verticali’s “WANTED” and Secret Walls to Captivate Audiences at Des Moines Arts Festival®

Des Moines, IA — The 2017 Des Moines Arts Festival® has fulfilled its promise once again to add vibrancy to Central Iowa by harnessing new and creative talent. The announcement of this year’s dynamic performing artists, eVenti Verticali’s “WANTED” and Secret Walls, is no exception to this spoken rule.

The whole family won’t want to miss the spectacular vertical dance of world-renowned eVenti Verticali , sponsored by Athene USA. The Italian production company’s “WANTED” is a visual comedy show featuring video projections behind two artists suspended by rope while playing “cops and robbers” high above the crowd. Follow this link to discover the group’s unusual type of aerial theater: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8AC1lRZ9bk

“Athene is excited to bring eVenti Verticali to Des Moines to help celebrate the 20th year of the Des Moines Arts Festival,” said Grant Kvalheim, CEO and president of Athene USA. “The show will feature amazing artistry of theater, acrobatics and technology on a vertical stage. You have to see it to believe it.”

Marvel comics-inspired Secret Walls , presented by Wells Fargo, will also bring down the house with its smackdown-style urban art competition. Often referred to as the “Fight Club” of the art scene, artists will battle head-to-head for 90 minutes on a giant blank white wall using only markers, paint and spray paint to create their piece. The winner is voted upon by two judges and a crowd vote using a decibel reader. See clips from their competitions on their YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr89TxBTbRLKOXJ_hk1BuLQ

“One of the exciting aspects of the Des Moines Arts Festival is our ability to continue to offer guests new experiences year after year. These dynamic performances are additional ways we can celebrate the arts and expose Central Iowans to various kinds of art and culture,” said Stephen King, executive director of the Des Moines Arts Festival. “On top of that, the performances are completely free of charge thanks to Athene’s and Wells Fargo’s generosity.”

The Festival is also proud to announced physical comedian Bill Robison , who will use his rubber-like face, elastic body and limitless energy for a can’t-miss, zany, unpredictable and hilarious comedy act as well as Los Angeles juggler Fantastick Patrick , who will offer a show full of juggling swords, fire, balls and clubs; musical numbers; plate spinning; and a 10-foot unicycle finale for the whole family.