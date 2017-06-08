Just Released

Billy Currington’s ‘Stay Up Til’ The Sun Tour’ stops in Urbandale

DES MOINES – Billy Currington, with his new single, “Do I make you wanna?” is set to perform in Des Moines on Sunday, June 25 for the Big Country Bash. Tickets to see this Georgia native are on sale now!

The Big Country Bash is back and only three weeks away with a star-studded lineup, taking place on Sunday, June 25 from 1 to 9:30 p.m. at Living History Farms. VIP viewing area tickets are available as well, which include two drink tickets, two meals, a commemorative lanyard and festival t-shirt. The event is family-friendly and children 12 and under receive free admission.

Currington’s songs have always been snapshots of life. His music is steeped in truth and possesses a relatability that makes his audience feel like they could drink a beer or catch a few fish with the curly-haired country boy. Currington has that heartfelt everyman quality that lends emotional weight to whatever he’s singing whether it’s a tender ballad or a rollicking party anthem.

Join the party at Living History Farms and maybe if we are lucky he will give us a sneak listen to his seventh album in the making. For a chance to meet Billy Currington himself enter online at billycurrington.com.

Tickets for the Big Country Bash are available online at Ticketfly or at Northern Lights Pizza locations. Want to win VIP tickets and Meet and Greet passes? Stop by participating Git N Go locations in Des Moines to get in on the #BuildMyBand promotion presented by Dr. Pepper. To enter, snap a selfie with Billy Currington and use the hashtag #BuildMyBand.

This event is sponsored by Hornitos Tequila. For more information about the Bash, visit http://www.nashfm973.com/the-bash-is-back/ and stay up to date with Big Country Bash news by liking their page on Facebook.