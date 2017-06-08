Just Released

BACooN Sizzles Waukee Welcomes BACooN Ride 4 Riders June 16

Waukee, Iowa— Bacon lovers unite! BACooN Sizzles Waukee, presented by the newly formed non-profit, Waukee Community Festivals, will ride into Waukee on Friday, June 16 – on the eve of BACooN Ride 4: Ride for The Cured.

BACooN Sizzles Waukee will kick off a weekend of bacon, bikes and beverages, but you don’t have to be a rider to attend. Residents, friends, visitors – everyone is welcome to enjoy delicious food vendors. And, with a mix of Island, Rock, Funk and Reggae all wrapped up in a crazy spontaneous atmosphere, The Fishheads will perform live on stage from 6-11 p.m.

Throw in a beverage garden and the beautiful surroundings at Waukee’s Centennial Park, and this is a celebration you won’t want to miss. It all kicks off at 5 p.m. Bicycle-related vendors will also be at the park with merchandise and gear available for sale.

“This is the fourth year Waukee has had the opportunity to host BACooN Ride cyclists, and it’s the first year Waukee Community Festivals has organized the kickoff event on Friday,” said Waukee Community Festivals Board Member Kathryn Sandie. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to welcome and showcase beautiful Centennial Park and Waukee’s trail system with the biking community.”

The BACooN Ride first rode through Waukee in 2014, when Iowa’s world-famous RAGBRAI®joined with the founders of the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival® and the Iowa Bicycle Coalition to create the unique ride. The 71-mile ride on the Raccoon River Valley Trail combines the love of bacon and the love of bike riding, with bacon stops in each town along the route.

Waukee is the starting and ending point for the ride on June 17. The city will host camping in Centennial Park for registered riders.

Visit www.Waukee.org/BACooNSizzles for a full schedule of events for Friday, and visitwww.bacoonride.com for a schedule of Saturday events and registration details.