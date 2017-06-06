Just Released

WASTE INDUSTRY LEADERS & DRIVERS JOIN TRANSPORTATION DIRECTOR LOWE TO LAUNCH MOTORIST-AWARENESS CAMPAIGN FOR NEW LAW

WHAT: On April 20, new legislation was signed into law that will protect workers in the waste and recycling industry. HF314, Iowa’s version of the Slow Down to Get Around law requires motorists to slow down or move out of their way or face penalties. Iowa is one of sixteen states to enact this vital legislation, commonly referred to as Slow Down to Get Around, which is designed to protect waste and recycling workers. The Iowa Chapter of the National Waste and Recycling Association (NWRA) took the critical steps to develop this legislation and achieve its support in the Iowa legislature.

The law goes into effect on July 1 and requires motorists to slow down, safely change lanes if possible and operate with due caution around waste and recycling trucks when safety lights are flashing, similar to cautions motorists must now exercise when traveling through a construction work zone or when passing a stopped public safety vehicle. Slow Down to Get Around is a nationwide campaign by NWRA and its state chapters.

Drivers representing Waste Management, Midwest Sanitation and Phoenix Renewable Resources will share their personal experiences and how this law will help to save their lives and those of their colleagues.

WHO:

• Rick Grochowski, Waste Management of Iowa, Inc. Area Safety Manager

• Mark Lowe, Director of Transportation, State of Iowa

• Lyle Vander Meiden, CEO Midwest Sanitation in Pella, Iowa

• Tony Colosimo, CEO, Phoenix Renewable Resources and member of the NWRA Board of Trustees

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 11a.m.

WHERE: Waste Management- Des Moines, 203 SE. 18th Street, Des Moines, IA 50317