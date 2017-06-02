Just Released

FLOPPY’S 60TH BIRTHDAY PARTY CELEBRATION

ANKENY, IA – Celebrate Floppy’s 60th birthday with the Ankeny Area Historical Society on June 9 from 6-8 p.m. at “Night at the Museum” at 301 SW Third St. The Floppy Show was a children’s television series starring Duane Ellett and his puppet-friend Floppy broadcast on WHO-TV in Des Moines from 1957-1987. The event is free to attend and cake and door prizes will be provided. After being on display at the Iowa State Historical Museum, Floppy was revitalized and came to reside in Ankeny in 2015. He sits alongside collected treasures and many videos from his 30-year television career. Ellett was an Ankeny resident.

In addition to the birthday festivities, the barn museum will be alive with historic characters from Ankeny’s past at “Night at the Museum.” Ankeny’s founders John and Sarah Ankeny will greet you. A farmer and miner will explain how farming and mining played a major role in Ankeny’s history. Rosie the Riveter will tell of her experiences of working at the Des Moines Ordnance Plant. A one-room schoolmarm will teach you what it was like to go to school with no computers or white boards. There will also be a pioneer mom whose kitchen used no electricity, an Uptown storekeeper showing you how to shop prior to grocery carts and a Hawkette telling of the history of Ankeny schools.