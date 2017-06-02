Environmental Grant Open

June 2, 2017 – Metro Waste Authority is accepting applications for their Environmental Enhancement Grant Program. These grants support environmental projects, such as public recycling infrastructure, community recycling education, water quality protection and improvement projects and pollution prevention. Recipients can receive $10,000, and two projects will be selected. Applications must be received by June 30, with winners notified by July 15.

Metro Waste Authority has provided more than $2 million for area environmental projects since 2001. The Grant Program is open to municipalities and organizations within Metro Waste Authority’s service area: Alleman, Altoona, Ankeny, Bondurant, Carlisle, Clive, Dawson, Des Moines, Elkhart, Grimes, Hartford, Jefferson, Johnston, Linden, Minburn, Mingo, Mitchellville, Norwalk, Perry, Pleasant Hill, Polk City, Prairie City, Redfield, Runnells, Sheldahl, Urbandale, Waukee, West Des Moines, Windsor Heights, and Unincorporated Polk County.