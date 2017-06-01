Just Released

Standing Together, Fighting Back: Iowans to Gather for Working Families Summit

Larry Cohen of Our Revolution to keynote second Iowa Working Families Summit

AMES, IOWA — Larry Cohen, former President of the Communication Workers of America and Labor Chair of Our Revolution will keynote the second Iowa Working Families Summit, which will take place on Saturday, June 10th in Ames, Iowa. The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Standing Together. Fighting Back’ and attendees will hear from everyday Iowans, learn from policy and advocacy experts, and be provided a number of opportunities to take action from the dozens of co-sponsoring organizations planning the Working Families Summit.

“The Working Families Summit is about bringing everyday Iowans together,” said Ken Sagar, President of the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. “Working families in our state are struggling to get by, and we need to find new ways ways to bring this country back to those that make it work.”

Additional Details:

WHO: Hundreds of Iowans Attending!

WHAT: Iowa Working Families Summit

WHEN: Saturday, June 10th, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

WHERE: Scheman Bldg, 1805 Center Dr #102, Ames, IA 50011

A sold out crowd of nearly 500 attended the first-ever Iowa Working Families Summit in 2015, when former Labor Secretary Robert Reich delivered the keynote address. Organizers expect a similarly large crowd this year, and registration is required at http://iowaworkingfamilies.com.