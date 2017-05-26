Just Released

Saylorville Lake Cautions Boaters

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Saylorville Lake and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to be extra cautious on the water this Memorial Day weekend.

Due to the recent rainfall, Saylorville Lake level is rising, causing a great amount of floating debris and other obstructions. The Corps of Engineers strongly encourages boaters to WEAR their PFDs or life jackets while boating. Also reduce travel speed, avoid boating after dark, watch for and obey all buoys. Do not go between hazard buoys marking the breakwaters or between hazard buoys and the shoreline.

Current lake information including lake levels, releases, and area closures are available by calling 515-276-0433. Call 515-509-2015 then press 30# for the availability of Saylorville Lake boat ramps. Lake level information and predictions can also be accessed at www.rivergages.com.