Nashville Legend Tracy Lawrence Brings the Honky Tonk to Des Moines this June

Artist to Rock Out at Living History Farms at the Big Country Bash

Tracy Lawrence, one of the most recognizable voices in country music for the past 24 years, is bringing his famous Nashville twang to Des moines on Sunday, June 25, for the Big Country Bash. Tickets to see him perform his iconic hits, such as “Paint Me a Birmingham,” “Time Marches On,” “Alibis,” and “Find Out Who Your friends Are,” are on sale now! The Big Country Bash is back and only five weeks away with a star‐studded lineup, taking place on Sunday, June 25 from 1 to 9:30 p.m. at Living History Farms.

VIP viewing area tickets are available as well, which also include two drink tickets, two meals, a commemorative lanyard and festival T-shirt.

Tracy Lawrence is a perfect fit for this NASH FM and KJJY hosted event. His music has inspired a whole new generation of entertainers and fans. Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan frequently pay tribute to the singer live in concert by playing his double-platinum hits like “Time Marches On” and “Alibis,” songs that help make Lawrence among one of the most played artists on radio. The multi‐platinum CMA and ACM award‐winning recording artist has help shaped the sound of country music for two decades, recently celebrating twenty years in music. Lawrence was recently nominated for the National On-air Personality of the Year at the Academy of Country Music awards right in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his first No. 1 hit, “Sticks and stones.”

2017 seems to be Tracy Lawrence’s year and Des moines is lucky enough to be a part of it.

Tickets for the Big Country Bash are available online at Ticketfly or at Northern Lights Pizza locations.

This event is sponsored by Hornitos Tequila!

For more information about the Bash, visit www.nashfm973.com/the‐Bash‐is‐back and stay up to date with Big Country Bash news by liking their page on Facebook.

About Big Country Bash:

The Bash is back! NASH FM 97.3 and 92.5 KJJY are bringing back the Big Country Bash to Living History Farms on Sunday,

June 25.

Gates open at noon with the first act taking the stage at 1 p.m.

The lineup includes:

Runaway June, Michael Ray, Tracy Lawrence, LOCASH and Billy Currington.

This is a family-friendly event (kids 12 and under free) with food trucks, several bar locations serving up your favorite Miller Lite and Jasper Winery products and the evening ends with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets on sale now at area Northern Lights Pizza locations or through www.925nashicon.com and www.nashfm973.com.