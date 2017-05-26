Tuesday, May 30, 2017

LESSING-FLYNN TAKES HOME NINE AWARDS; BEST OF SHOW AT 2017 NOVAs

5/26/2017

DES MOINES, IOWA (May 26, 2017) – Lessing-Flynn caused a rumble in the urban jungle at the 2017 NOVA Awards. The event, held at the Kum & Go Theater in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, was hosted by the Iowa chapter of the American Marketing Association on Wednesday, May 24. Lessing-Flynn, Iowa’s longest-standing advertising agency, took home nine awards including best of show.

Lessing-Flynn won awards in the following categories:

Best of Show: Vermeer Corporation I Switched campaign

Advertising: Vermeer Do a Demo Get a Yeti campaign

Copywriting: Ag Leader Insights and Vermeer Makin’ Hay magazines

Integrated Marketing Campaign: Vermeer I Switched campaign and Iowa Corn Mobile Education Unit

Public Relations: Iowa Corn Super Duper campaign

Marketing Communications: Vermeer I Switched campaign videos

Special Event: Vermeer National Farm Machinery Show booth

“We feel so honored to celebrate these nine NOVA wins — each award feels especially significant because they are judged on the success of the results,” said Lessing-Flynn Vice President Jess Held. “Our team continues to demonstrate an ever-increasing level of great talent and creativity. We work every day to make our clients feel proud of their brands, and we are so happy we’ve accomplished that yet again.”

 

