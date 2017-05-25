Just Released

Local Retirement Communities Compete in Bean Bag Baseball League

Altoona, IA (4/27/17) — Prairie Vista Village seniors are competing against other local Des Moines–area retirement communities in a Bean Bag Baseball league. This six–week–long tournament encourages friend–fun competition amongst the senior communities, while promoting physical activity.

The game is similar to real baseball, but instead of swinging a bat, players pitch the bean bag towards the board. There are hole in the board for an out, foul, single, double, triple, and a home run. Players move down the line of chairs, and after three strikes, the next team is up to “bat.”

Bean bag baseball involves strength, balance, coordination and arm movement. The spirited game also encourages social interactions among the seniors, and even some friendly batter!

To learn more about Prairie Vista Village and the activities their residents participate in, contact Staci Fjelland at (515) 967–8700 or at staci.fjelland@prairievistavillage.com.

