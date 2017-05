Just Released

Classic Car Day at the Iowa Arboretum

Roll over to the Iowa Arboretum on Sunday, June 4 for the Iowa Arboretum’s sixth annual Classic Car Show. See your favorite classic cars from the glory days. Cars from all eras including the fabulous 1950s, to the muscle era of the 1960s, and even the sleek convertibles of the 1970s. From noon to 2 p.m., there will be food, music and wine tasting. Registration for cars is from 11 a.m. to noon. Car Clubs and groups are welcome.