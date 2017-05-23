Just Released

Mark Brown, Central Bank, promoted to Senior Vice President

Mark Brown has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Central Bank, which is headquartered in Storm Lake, Iowa, and offers banking and financial services at 21 locations, including nine in the metro Des Moines area. Brown, whose office is at the bank’s Mills Civic Branch in West Des Moines, had been Vice President of Private Banking.

“Central Bank is a family-owned business, and I am pleased to announce that our corporate leadership team is being enhanced by the promotion of my son Mark to his new position,” said Tim Brown, Central Bank’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With his background, knowledge and enthusiasm, Mark is prepared to play an important role in Central’s ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence and efficiency in customer service.”

Mark Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Saint John’s University in New York City and a Master of Business Administration degree from Drake University in Des Moines. He has a Master’s degree in Health/Health Care Administration/Management from the Texas A&M Health Science Center School of Public Health in College Station, Texas. Brown has participated in the Executive Development Institute at the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in Boulder, and the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute.

About Central Bank

With branches and offices in northwest and central Iowa, Central Bank has assets of $750 million and a workforce of more than 200 people. The bank was chartered in Storm Lake in 1877 and was purchased by brothers Tim and John Brown in 1990. For more information about Central Bank visitwww.centralbankonline.com.