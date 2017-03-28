80/35 Early Bird Tickets on Sale 3/31, Lineup Announcement 4/4

DES MOINES (March 27, 2017) – Early bird two-day tickets ($55) and VIP passes ($160) for the 2017 80/35 music festival will go on sale to Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC) members ONLY on Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m. and to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at http://midwestix.com. The first lineup announcement is set for Tuesday, April 4. The tenth annual 80/35 will be held on July 7 and 8, 2017, at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines, Iowa.

If you’ve donated or pledged at least $35 or more to the DMMC in the last year, you will receive an email with a code to unlock early bird tickets on the morning of Thursday, March 30. It’s our way to say “thanks” because the support of DMMC members makes 80/35 happen and drives initiatives like Music University, summer music camps, Gross Domestic Product and more, in an effort to support our growing music scene. Sign up to be a DMMC member by Wednesday, March 29 at 11:59 p.m. to get early access to tickets. http://www.desmoinesmc.com/support/become-a-member

There are very limited quantities of two-day early bird tickets, once they sell out prices increase to $65. There are even fewer VIP tickets; once those sell out, they are gone forever. Tickets will be available at http://midwestix.com with a limit of 4 per order.

Limited VIP Passes

There will be a very limited number of VIP passes available at $160. They include a two-day festival ticket, exclusive access to premium viewing area by the Hy-Vee Main Stage, a shady lounge area with seating and tables, drink tickets each day, access to first-class restrooms and additional perks to be announced.

Lagunitas Couchtrippin’ Lounge

The exclusive Lagunitas Couchtrippin’ Lounge is the only place to feature many delicious Lagunitas beers, plus an assortment of mixed drinks and wine. The Lounge is located in the northwest corner of the paid area. Upgrade your 80/35 experience by purchasing a Lounge wristband for $15 (includes one free drink ticket). All DMMC members and VIP pass holders get complimentary access to the Lounge.

Gross Domestic Product Add-On For $5

The 12th annual Gross Domestic Product features 16 amazing local acts at Vaudeville Mews and the 4th Street Theatre on Saturday, April 29, including Neon & Nude (a Leslie Hall & Kate Kennedy project), Dustin Smith, Younger and more. Get a ticket to Gross Domestic Product for just $5 when you buy 80/35 passes. http://www.iowagdp.com/

About 80/35

80/35 is organized by the Des Moines Music Coalition, a non-profit movement committed to building a stronger and more diverse live music economy. 80/35 is made possible through support by volunteers, donors, and our generous sponsors, including Coors Light, Lagunitas Brewing Co., Hy-Vee, Kum & Go, Nationwide, Wells Fargo, Meredith Corporation, Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, Principal Financial Group, Greater Des Moines Partnership, Jasper Winery, Iowa Public Radio, Saturday Mfg., On Pitch, DART, Volunteer Local, Click!, Eleven Bulls, and CenturyLink.

About DMMC

The Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC) is a non-profit organization and collaborative movement of musicians, promoters, venues, businesses, community leaders and live music fans who are committed to building a stronger and more diverse live music economy in greater Des Moines. www.desmoinesmc.com