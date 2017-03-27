Just Released

Styx to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on May 3

Styx will perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Harmony. Chemistry. Balance. Grit. Dexterity. Determination. Solidarity. These are words that define the core essence of Styx, the multimegamillion-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage. The six men comprising Styx have committed to rocking the Paradise together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging more than 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last.

Styx draws from over four decades of barnburning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a Styx set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of “Come Sail Away” to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged “Renegade” who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one’s mind and body in their signature sound.

After more than a decade together on the road, this incarnation of Styx is looking forward to performing as many shows as it can as long as it can. The jig is up, the news is out: The Esprit de Styx is alive and well, and now it’s time to see for yourself. Welcome to the Grand Evolution.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 11:00 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.