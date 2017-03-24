Just Released

Frame Works Art Exhibit opening April 1

Art Exhibition Opening

Frame Works is pleased to announce the exhibition Belize and Points West featuring works of art by photographer Jess Lindsay. The show will open at Frame Works, 5800 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, Iowa on Saturday, April 1, 2017 and hang in the gallery until April 29, 2017.

Please join us for the opening reception on Saturday, April 1, 2017 – 4:00pm to 6:00pm and meet Jess.

The Artist:

Jess Lindsay was born and raised in Iowa Falls – a beautiful and scenic small town one and one-half hours north of Des Moines. In 1981 Jess purchased his first set of camera gear and his passion for photography was born. Photography was a hobby for Jess while working for Pizza Hut in Iowa and Minnesota through the 1980s. In 1989, after moving back to his hometown, Jess opened Lindsay’s Photography, a full-service storefront studio, in downtown Iowa Falls. This was soon followed by a move to a 1600 square foot building on the family property on the northwest corner of Iowa Falls.

Jess’ formal photography education came through the School of Hard Knocks, self-taught tutorials, studying the Masters, and MAIPP (Mid-America Institute of Professional Photography).

Lindsay’s Photography, now in its 28th year, continues to serve Iowa Falls and the surrounding communities as a full-service studio specializing in Portrait Collage Art and Scenic photography.

Frame Works

Frame Works is a locally owned custom frame shop located in the Village Square – 5800 Merle Hay Road in Johnston Iowa. Frame Works was opened in 2004. Tom Perrine bought the frame shop August 15, 2008. Tom continues to offer one of the finest selections of framing supplies in the area, represented by Larson – Juhl, TC Moulding and Nurre Caxton frames. Frame Works carries more than 900 frame styles to select from. Tom has added a line of unique sculptures from Global Views, art work from local artists and hosts art shows in the gallery space.

Frame Works also offers photo restoration services as well as unique ways to turn your photos into canvas prints, in a variety of art styles – such as pastel, oil painting, watercolors and “pop art” prints.

For more information contact Tom at tom@frameworks1.com or visit our website at www.frameworks1.com.