2017 SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED FOR MENACE WOMEN

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Friday, March 24, 2017 – Fans have the opportunity to see the Des Moines Menace women compete in four home venues during the upcoming season.

Justin Vorster’s team will host Women’s Premier Soccer League matches in West Des Moines (May 20 and July 15), Grimes (June 4), Indianola (June 11) and Johnston (July 16).

Heading into their sixth season, the Menace ladies look to build on what could be called their best showing yet. In 2016, Des Moines compiled a 6-1-1 record to finish second in the Heartland Region.

“We are excited to partner with local clubs to bring the state’s highest level of women’s soccer to communities across greater Des Moines,” said Menace general manager Matt Homonoff. “Thank you to Dallas Center-Grimes Soccer Club, the City of Grimes, Indianola Soccer Tribe and the Johnston-Urbandale Soccer Club for their support.”

FOOTNOTES

The WPSL Heartland Region welcomes the GSI Pride, an expansion team supported by Kansas City-based Global Sports International.

The Quad City Eagles – the Menace’s only in-state rivals – have ceased operations after four WPSL seasons (2012-13 and 2015-16).

On the last two Saturdays of the season, the Menace will go for their first win against the Chicago Red Stars Reserves, who carry a three-peat as the region’s champions.

The team’s two matches at Valley Stadium (a Red-Black exhibition on May 20 and the matchup with Chicago on July 15) open doubleheaders capped off by the Menace men in the first and last games of their Premier Development League schedule.

The Menace has won all four of its home matches played away from Valley Stadium, racking up a 22-4 goal differential in these contests.

Des Moines’ all-time mark is 29-14-3.

Des Moines Menace 2017 WPSL Schedule

Saturday, May 20 Menace Red vs. Menace Black 4:30 p.m. at Valley Stadium

Sunday, June 4 Kansas City Courage 4:30 p.m. at Grimes Soccer Complex

Sunday, June 11 Minnesota TwinStars 4:30 p.m. at Indianola Stadium (at the Indianola Middle School)

Saturday, June 17 at Kansas City Courage 4 p.m. at Rockhurst University

Sunday, June 18 at GSI Pride (KC) 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Wednesday, June 21 at Minnesota TwinStars 3:30 p.m. at Minnetonka High School Stadium

Saturday, July 8 at Chicago Red Stars Reserves Time TBA at Oak Brook Polo Field

Saturday, July 15 Chicago Red Stars Reserves 4:30 p.m. at Valley Stadium

Sunday, July 16 GSI Pride (Kansas City) 4:30 p.m. at Johnston Soccer Complex

All game times are central time

