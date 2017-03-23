Saturday, March 25, 2017

Jester Park Nature Center Groundbreaking Set for March 29

3/23/2017

Please join us to break ground on the Jester Park Nature Center and celebrate with those who made it all possible. Brief speaking remarks will be followed by mingling, refreshments and naturalist-led activities.

March 29, 1:30 p.m.

HOSTED BY:

Polk County Conservation

Great Outdoors Foundation

Ames ChamberFleet Feet

 

BUILDING SITE:

Jester Park Nature Center

12130 NW 128th St.

Granger, IA

 

DIRECTIONS:

  • From HWY 141, head north onto NW 121st St.
  • Turn left at the T-intersection
  • Follow the curve past the Golf Practice Range to the new main entrance

 

FOR THOSE UNABLE TO ATTEND:

We will be LIVE streaming the event on Polk County Conservation’s Facebook page beginning at 1:30 p.m. on March 29.

 

