Jester Park Nature Center Groundbreaking Set for March 29

Please join us to break ground on the Jester Park Nature Center and celebrate with those who made it all possible. Brief speaking remarks will be followed by mingling, refreshments and naturalist-led activities.

March 29, 1:30 p.m.

HOSTED BY:

Polk County Conservation

Great Outdoors Foundation

BUILDING SITE:

Jester Park Nature Center

12130 NW 128th St.

Granger, IA

DIRECTIONS:

From HWY 141, head north onto NW 121st St.

Turn left at the T-intersection

Follow the curve past the Golf Practice Range to the new main entrance

FOR THOSE UNABLE TO ATTEND:

We will be LIVE streaming the event on Polk County Conservation’s Facebook page beginning at 1:30 p.m. on March 29.