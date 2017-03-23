Jester Park Nature Center Groundbreaking Set for March 29

Just Released
Jester Park Nature Center Groundbreaking Set for March 293/23/2017
Please join us to break ground on the Jester Park Nature Center and celebrate with those who made it all possible. Brief speaking remarks will be followed by mingling, refreshments and naturalist-led activities.
March 29, 1:30 p.m.
HOSTED BY:
Polk County Conservation
Great Outdoors Foundation
BUILDING SITE:
Jester Park Nature Center
12130 NW 128th St.
Granger, IA
DIRECTIONS:
- From HWY 141, head north onto NW 121st St.
- Turn left at the T-intersection
- Follow the curve past the Golf Practice Range to the new main entrance
FOR THOSE UNABLE TO ATTEND:
We will be LIVE streaming the event on Polk County Conservation’s Facebook page beginning at 1:30 p.m. on March 29.