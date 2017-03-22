Just Released

OPENING DAY OF DES MOINES’ DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET SEASON IS MAY 6

DOWNTOWN DES MOINES, IOWA – Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 6, for Opening Day of the Downtown Farmers’ Market presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines. The Market will open for its 42nd season. The Market is produced by the Downtown Community alliance, which is a pillar of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. It takes place every Saturday morning from May 6 through Oct. 28, 2017. Hours are 7 a.m. to Noon, with a later start time during October when hours are 8 a.m. to noon. The Market spans nine city blocks in the Historic Court District, from First Street to Fifth Avenue. It extends north and south on Second Avenue, Third Street and Fourth Street.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market presents Iowa producers from 58 counties across Iowa, offering locally produced fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, wine and so much more. The Market supports more than 300 farmers, growers and artisan food entrepreneurs. The Market offers a variety of attractions and activities including shopping for fresh produce, meats and more, eating breakfast, enjoying the atmosphere, meeting with family and friends, and live entertainment.

“The Downtown Farmers’ Market is a signature event in Downtown Des Moines and for the entire region,” said Kelly Foss, Director of The Market. “As spring and summer approach, we always look forward to Opening Day when we get to celebrate with our dedicated farmers, producers and tens of thousands of patrons.”

UnityPoint Health – Des Moines is The Market’s presenting sponsor. UnityPoint Helath – Des Moines staff and service lines are on site every Saturday to provide fun and educational programs, health screenings, safety checks and seasonally-appropriate recipe suggestions from their dieticians.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market began in 1976 with just 15 vendors and an average of 200 shoppers. Today, The Market supports more than 300 vendors and welcomes an average of 25,000 visitors each Saturday. An estimated 40,000 shoppers typically visit on Opening Day and key peek dates throughout the season. The Downtown Farmers’ Market has been recognized nationally by publications including The Daily Meal, Shape Magazine, Midwest Living Magazine and Country Living Magazine

Find more information at DesMoinesFarmersMarket.com.

About the Downtown Farmers’ Market

The Downtown Farmers’ Market is presented by UnityPoint Health – Des Moines and produced by the Downtown Community Alliance. The Downtown Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday morning May – October in the Historic Court District in Downtown Des Moines. The Market also produces a Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market in November and December. The Downtown Community Alliance, a pillar of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, provides a consistent and constant focus on developing and maintaining a vibrant downtown core. For more information please visit DesMoinesFarmersMarket.com, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DowntownFarmersMarket, Twitter and Instagram at @DTFarmersMarket #DTFM