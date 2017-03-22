ON SALE NOW: John Mulaney on June 23 at Hoyt Sherman Place

Just Released

John Mulaney

Friday, June 23 – 7 p.m.

John Mulaney is an Emmy Award winning writer and comedian. He most recently starred in the Broadway hit, Oh, Hello on Broadway, alongside Nick Kroll. In 2015, Mulaney released his 3rd hour stand up special, a Netflix Original titled The Comeback Kid, which the AV Club called, “his best hour of his career.”

Mulaney began his career in New York’s East Village and his since toured around the world. In 2008 he began wiring at Saturday Night Live, where he appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent and co-created characters such as “Stefon” with Bill Hader. He currently writes for IFC’s Documentary Now and for Netflix’s Big Mouth on which he voices the character of Andrew. Mulaney’s first comedy album, The Top Part, was released in 2009. He released his second Comedy Central special and album New In Town in 2012, and upon review, Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailed Mulaney as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”